Heat warning for Pembroke

The City of Pembroke is issuing a heat warning extending to Friday, July 22, 2022.

A heat warning has been issued through Environment Canada due to very high temperatures or humidity conditions that are expected to pose a higher risk of heat illnesses such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Extreme heat can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and even death. Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people working or exercising outdoors, and the chronically ill are at the greatest risk. However, anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses, especially early in the summer when people have not acclimatized to higher temperatures.

The city recommends following Health Canada guidelines such as drinking plenty of fluids, wearing light coloured clothing including a hat, having access to air-conditioning or blocking the sun by closing curtains or blinds during the day, and cooling down in the shade, pool, or a cool shower.

The city is encouraging people to touch base with those who may need assistance during this time. If you or someone you know has nowhere to shelter from the heat this week, they may go to one of the following cooling centres: