Heavy snowfall on the horizon

Kingston is bracing for large amounts of snowfall over the weekend, with a potential 35cm of snowfall expected by Monday.

Snow is expected to start early Friday evening, with a possible 10cm expected by early Saturday.

Snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day Saturday, with Environment Canada predicting a potential 10-15 cm more to fall between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

More flurries are expected Sunday afternoon, an additional 10cm could fall by the end of the day.

Residents are being advised to stay home if possible and drive safely.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink