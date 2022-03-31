Helicopter flight training around Pembroke and Petawawa until April 14

Canada's National Defence is alerting the public that the Royal Canadian Air Force will be conducting helicopter flight training around Pembroke and Petawawa.

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon and CH-147F Chinook helicopters will conduct training flights in the area until April 14.

National Defense says the public may see an increase in helicopter flying in the area, particularly around the Pembroke Airport. Helicopters may have mounted weapons as part of the "realistic scenario", with blank ammunition only being used in the training area and no live ammunition being used at all during the training.

According to a release, the flights are part of the Basic Tactical Aviation Course. "The Basic Tactical Aviation Course forms the leadership skills and tactical acumen required for the planning and conduct of complex aviation missions to be executed by multiple helicopter formations. said Canada's National Defence in a release.

Flights will only be conducted during the daytime between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.