Helicopter military training in Pembroke and Area Airport

National Defence has released information about training that will be taking place in the Pembroke area in the coming days. They say members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command will be conducting routine training in the vicinity of Pembroke Airport, Ont.

Training is expected to run from April 11th to 21st, 2023, with most training conducted between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m.



This training will involve two CH-146 Griffon helicopters. In a release, National Defence says that residents can expect to see and hear helicopters performing multiple flights at low-level altitudes and may experience periods of increased noise.

The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command say they are extremely thankful for the support and understanding of the local residents during this valuable training.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray