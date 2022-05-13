Hell or High Water returns to Petawawa

Hell or High Water is returning to Petawawa!

Hell or High Water is Canada's largest whitewater race. Held each year on the Petawawa River, this race features whitewater kayaks, canoes, and raft races.

The event is running for the first time since 2019, due to local flooding that year followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, running until about 4:00 p.m. Residents of any age are able to participate and spectators are able to watch the white water races from the walking bridge, the Boulevard Pub Bar & Grill restaurant, and along the Emerald Trail in Centennial Park.

Hell or High Water was originally started to fight a dam project on the Petawawa River that has since been cancelled.

Each ticket is $10.00 for the whole day. There will be long and short courses, SUP race, boater cross, men's and women's catagories in short, creek, long, canoe, and raft.

The after-party is booked for the Petawawa Legion with food and drinks available. Proceeds of the event support the Whitewater Ontario River Advocacy Fund.

Pre-registration is available online, or in-person at the event.