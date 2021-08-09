Hepatitis A vaccine clinics held in Brockville, Smiths Falls

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit says it will be providing Hepatitis A vaccine clinics on Tuesday, August 10th.

This comes after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a food recall warning of Nature's Touch frozen mangoes products.

It is recommended that anyone over the age of 6 months who ate the product within the past 14 days get a Hepatitis A vaccine. Anyone who previously has been immunized with two doses of Hepatitis A vaccine will need no further immunization.

If the product was consumed more than 14 days ago, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is asking those people to watch for symptoms of the virus. Symptoms tend to appear within 14-28 days of exposure but could take up to 50 days to appear.

Symptoms include fever, stomach pain, dark urine, nausea and vomiting, tiredness, loss of appetite, jaundice (skin and whites of eyes turn yellow), and clay or ash-coloured bowel movements.

The clinics will be held in Brockville and Smiths Falls. You can book your appointment by calling 1-800-660-5853.

