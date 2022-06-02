Here's what Brockville voters need to know to vote in the Ontario election

Voters in Brockville and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party are seeking a second majority mandate after winning the 2018 election.

Here's a look at what you need to know to vote in today's Ontario election.

CANDIDATES

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Population: 100,546 (as of 2016 Census)

Josh Bennett: Ontario Liberal Party

Steve Clark: PC Party of Ontario (incumbent)

Stephen Ireland: Ontario People's Front

Fiona Jager: Green Party of Ontario

Dan Kitsch: New Blue

Chris Wilson: Ontario NDP

Notes

Progressive Conservative Steve Clark won the riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes in 2018, receiving 61 per cent of the vote. Clark has served as Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing during this term. Clark has represented the riding since 2010, when he won a byelection to replace Bob Runciman. The Progressive Conservatives have represented the riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes and the previous riding of Leeds-Grenville since its inception in 1987.

POLLING HOURS

Polling stations across Ontario will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO VOTE?

You must be 18 years of age or older on election day to vote in Ontario. You must also be a Canadian citizen and a resident of Ontario.

WHAT IDENTIFICATION DO I NEED TO VOTE?

If you have a voter information card, you will need one piece of identification with your name on it.

If you don't have a voter information card, you will need to bring one piece of identification that displays both your name and your current address.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

Elections Ontario says you can vote in person at the voting location assigned to you based on your current residential address.

To find the specific voting location, you can use Elections Ontario’s voter information service.

WHAT HAPPENS AT THE POLLING STATION?

Here is the voting process on Election Day, according to Elections Ontario:

When you arrive at a voting location, you will be asked to show your ID to an election official who will check if you are registered on the voters list. If you are not on the list, the election official will add you to the voters list and ask you to sign a declaration, Elections Ontario says. The election official will then issue you a ballot. You will go behind a voting screen to mark your ballot. To vote for your chosen candidate, mark an X in the circle beside their name, and return the completed ballot to the box. In a voting location with technology, you will place your marked ballot in to the secrecy folder and take it to an election official operating a tabulator. In a voting location without technology, you will fold your ballot and deposit it yourself into a ballot box.

To confirm your polling station, visit the Elections Ontario website.

RESULTS

Initial results are expected to roll in shortly after the polls close at 9 p.m.

Visit CTVNewsToronto.ca’s election map for coverage of all of Ontario’s 124 ridings. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will have complete coverage of all local ridings.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle