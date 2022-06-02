Here's what Kingston voters need to know to vote in the Ontario election
Voters in Kingston and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.
Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party are seeking a second majority mandate after winning the 2018 election.
Here's a look at what you need to know to vote in today's Ontario election.
CANDIDATES
Hastings-Lennox and Addington
Population: 102,918 (as of 2016 Census)
- Ric Bresee: Ontario PC Party
- Ted Darby: Ontario Liberal Party
- Eric DePoe: Ontario NDP
- Joyce Reid: New Blue
- Derek Sloan: Ontario Party
- Christina Wilson: Green Party of Ontario
Notes
Progressive Conservative Daryl Kramp is not seeking re-election. Kramp won the 2018 election in the newly created riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington, receiving 50 per cent of the vote. The riding was created from Lanark-Frontenac-Lennox and Addington and Prince Edward-Hastings.
Kingston and the Islands
Population: 117,543 (as of 2016 Census)
- Shalea Beckwith: Ontario Party
- Gary Bennett: PC Party of Ontario
- Shelley Joanne Galloway: Independent
- Mary Rita Holland: Ontario NDP
- Ted Hsu: Ontario Liberal Party
- Steve Skyvington: New Blue
- Zachary Typhair: Green Party of Ontario
- Sebastian Vaillancourt: Communist Party
Notes
New Democrat Ian Arthur won the 2018 election with 39 per cent of the vote. Arthur announced in December he would not be seeking re-election. The riding was held by the Liberal Party between 1995 and 2018.
Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston
Population: 101,630 (as of 2016 Census)
- Drew Cumpson: Ontario NDP
- John Jordan: PC Party of Ontario
- Marcin Lewandowski: New Blue
- Craig Timothy Massey Rogers: Independent
- Thomas Mulder: Ontario Party
- Amanda Pulker-Mok: Ontario Liberal Party
- Marlene Spruyt: Green Party of Ontario
Notes
Randy Hillier won the riding representing the Progressive Conservatives in the 2018 election, receiving 52 per cent of the vote. Hillier says he will not be seeking re-election after representing the riding since 2007. Hillier served as an Independent after being removed from the PC caucus.
POLLING HOURS
Polling stations across Ontario will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO VOTE?
You must be 18 years of age or older on election day to vote in Ontario. You must also be a Canadian citizen and a resident of Ontario.
WHAT IDENTIFICATION DO I NEED TO VOTE?
If you have a voter information card, you will need one piece of identification with your name on it.
If you don't have a voter information card, you will need to bring one piece of identification that displays both your name and your current address.
WHERE DO I VOTE?
Elections Ontario says you can vote in person at the voting location assigned to you based on your current residential address.
To find the specific voting location, you can use Elections Ontario’s voter information service.
WHAT HAPPENS AT THE POLLING STATION?
Here is the voting process on Election Day, according to Elections Ontario:
- When you arrive at a voting location, you will be asked to show your ID to an election official who will check if you are registered on the voters list. If you are not on the list, the election official will add you to the voters list and ask you to sign a declaration, Elections Ontario says.
- The election official will then issue you a ballot.
- You will go behind a voting screen to mark your ballot. To vote for your chosen candidate, mark an X in the circle beside their name, and return the completed ballot to the box.
- In a voting location with technology, you will place your marked ballot in to the secrecy folder and take it to an election official operating a tabulator. In a voting location without technology, you will fold your ballot and deposit it yourself into a ballot box.
To confirm your polling station, visit the Elections Ontario website.
RESULTS
Initial results are expected to roll in shortly after the polls close at 9 p.m.
Visit CTVNewsToronto.ca’s election map for coverage of all of Ontario’s 124 ridings. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will have complete coverage of all local ridings.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle