Here's what Kingston voters need to know to vote in the Ontario election

Voters in Kingston and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party are seeking a second majority mandate after winning the 2018 election.

Here's a look at what you need to know to vote in today's Ontario election.

CANDIDATES

Hastings-Lennox and Addington

Population: 102,918 (as of 2016 Census)

Ric Bresee: Ontario PC Party

Ted Darby: Ontario Liberal Party

Eric DePoe: Ontario NDP

Joyce Reid: New Blue

Derek Sloan: Ontario Party

Christina Wilson: Green Party of Ontario

Notes

Progressive Conservative Daryl Kramp is not seeking re-election. Kramp won the 2018 election in the newly created riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington, receiving 50 per cent of the vote. The riding was created from Lanark-Frontenac-Lennox and Addington and Prince Edward-Hastings.

Kingston and the Islands

Population: 117,543 (as of 2016 Census)

Shalea Beckwith: Ontario Party

Gary Bennett: PC Party of Ontario

Shelley Joanne Galloway: Independent

Mary Rita Holland: Ontario NDP

Ted Hsu: Ontario Liberal Party

Steve Skyvington: New Blue

Zachary Typhair: Green Party of Ontario

Sebastian Vaillancourt: Communist Party

Notes

New Democrat Ian Arthur won the 2018 election with 39 per cent of the vote. Arthur announced in December he would not be seeking re-election. The riding was held by the Liberal Party between 1995 and 2018.

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston

Population: 101,630 (as of 2016 Census)

Drew Cumpson: Ontario NDP

John Jordan: PC Party of Ontario

Marcin Lewandowski: New Blue

Craig Timothy Massey Rogers: Independent

Thomas Mulder: Ontario Party

Amanda Pulker-Mok: Ontario Liberal Party

Marlene Spruyt: Green Party of Ontario

Notes

Randy Hillier won the riding representing the Progressive Conservatives in the 2018 election, receiving 52 per cent of the vote. Hillier says he will not be seeking re-election after representing the riding since 2007. Hillier served as an Independent after being removed from the PC caucus.

POLLING HOURS

Polling stations across Ontario will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO VOTE?

You must be 18 years of age or older on election day to vote in Ontario. You must also be a Canadian citizen and a resident of Ontario.

WHAT IDENTIFICATION DO I NEED TO VOTE?

If you have a voter information card, you will need one piece of identification with your name on it.

If you don't have a voter information card, you will need to bring one piece of identification that displays both your name and your current address.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

Elections Ontario says you can vote in person at the voting location assigned to you based on your current residential address.

To find the specific voting location, you can use Elections Ontario’s voter information service.

WHAT HAPPENS AT THE POLLING STATION?

Here is the voting process on Election Day, according to Elections Ontario:

When you arrive at a voting location, you will be asked to show your ID to an election official who will check if you are registered on the voters list. If you are not on the list, the election official will add you to the voters list and ask you to sign a declaration, Elections Ontario says. The election official will then issue you a ballot. You will go behind a voting screen to mark your ballot. To vote for your chosen candidate, mark an X in the circle beside their name, and return the completed ballot to the box. In a voting location with technology, you will place your marked ballot in to the secrecy folder and take it to an election official operating a tabulator. In a voting location without technology, you will fold your ballot and deposit it yourself into a ballot box.

To confirm your polling station, visit the Elections Ontario website.

RESULTS

Initial results are expected to roll in shortly after the polls close at 9 p.m.

Visit CTVNewsToronto.ca’s election map for coverage of all of Ontario’s 124 ridings. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will have complete coverage of all local ridings.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle