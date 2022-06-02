Here's what Pembroke voters need to know to vote in the Ontario election

Voters in Pembroke and the region head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the 43rd Ontario election.

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party are seeking a second majority mandate after winning the 2018 election.

Here's a look at what you need to know to vote in today's Ontario election.

CANDIDATES

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke

Population: 103,495 (as of 2016 Census)

Anna Dolan: Green Party of Ontario

Kade MacWilliams: Ontario Party

Thomas O'Connor: New Blue

Josh Oliver: Ontario Liberal Party

Murray Reid: Ontario Provincial Confederation of Regions Party

Kurt Stoll: Ontario NDP

John Yakabuski: Ontario PC Party (incumbent)

Notes

Progressive Conservative John Yakabuski won the 2018 election, receiving 69 per cent of the vote. The long-time Member of Provincial Parliament has represented the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke since 2003. Yakabuski was appointed the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry by Premier Doug Ford. In 2021, he was moved to the Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier.

POLLING HOURS

Polling stations across Ontario will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO VOTE?

You must be 18 years of age or older on election day to vote in Ontario. You must also be a Canadian citizen and a resident of Ontario.

WHAT IDENTIFICATION DO I NEED TO VOTE?

If you have a voter information card, you will need one piece of identification with your name on it.

If you don't have a voter information card, you will need to bring one piece of identification that displays both your name and your current address.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

Elections Ontario says you can vote in person at the voting location assigned to you based on your current residential address.

To find the specific voting location, you can use Elections Ontario’s voter information service.

WHAT HAPPENS AT THE POLLING STATION?

Here is the voting process on Election Day, according to Elections Ontario:

When you arrive at a voting location, you will be asked to show your ID to an election official who will check if you are registered on the voters list. If you are not on the list, the election official will add you to the voters list and ask you to sign a declaration, Elections Ontario says. The election official will then issue you a ballot. You will go behind a voting screen to mark your ballot. To vote for your chosen candidate, mark an X in the circle beside their name, and return the completed ballot to the box. In a voting location with technology, you will place your marked ballot in to the secrecy folder and take it to an election official operating a tabulator. In a voting location without technology, you will fold your ballot and deposit it yourself into a ballot box.

To confirm your polling station, visit the Elections Ontario website.

RESULTS

Initial results are expected to roll in shortly after the polls close at 9 p.m.

Visit CTVNewsToronto.ca’s election map for coverage of all of Ontario’s 124 ridings. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will have complete coverage of all local ridings.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle