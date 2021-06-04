"Hero bags" arrive at Brockville General Hospital

An update to a story we brought to you back on May 19th about two Brockville women creating hero bags for front line workers.

The first of those bags were delivered to staff at the Brockville General Hospital Thursday.

1,100 bags in total were dropped off, containing items such as snacks, hand cream, coffee & tea, and pens.

Brockville General Hospital Services Program Manager Tiffany Tamblyn thanked all for the support.

"We really appreciate the community support and everyone standing behind us." Tamblyn tells CTV News Ottawa. "It's been a rough 15 months and the community has been behind us the entire time. 110%. We cannot appreciate everybody enough. All the staff, it's really made their day. It's all they've been talking about this entire week."

The team also dropped off hero bags to Brockville Fire and EMS on Thursday with more being delivered to other communities in the coming days.

A total of 2,200 bags were put together for front workers.

