"Heroes Run for Healthcare" returns to downtown Pembroke

The 2nd annual Heroes Run for Healthcare, presented by Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is returning to Pembroke on Saturday, May 6th. This charity event will take place in downtown Pembroke and includes a 2 Kilometre "Superhero Run" for kids 12 and under, as well as a timed 5 Kilometre run.

Leigh Costello, the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Community Fundraising Specialist says, "This year's event will support the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Cancer Care Campaign to purchase additional treatment chairs for the chemotherapy unit so that even more local cancer patients can receive their treatment right here close to home."

Event Chair, Scott Coombes, says, "There will be amazing prizes to be won for your fundraising efforts." Those who raise $100 or more will be entered for a chance to win a brand new Apple iPad sponsored by G&B Construction and the top overall fundraiser will win a $500 cash prize, sponsored by GSX, Griff Slaughter Experience. Mr. Coombes adds, "Participants can make use of the online fundraising tools to share and raise pledges easily online".

Organizer of the kid's run, Tammy Blackmore states, "Grab your superhero costume and embrace your superpowers, all while making a difference. Meet many of your favourite superheroes during our 2km themed family run. You will receive a bag at the start line to collect treats from Batman, Superman, Spiderman, Super Girl and many other superheroes along the route. When you complete your 2k mission, you will receive a superhero cape."

Participants can still register for the Heroes Run for Healthcare at www.heroesrunforhealthcare.ca or by contacting the PRH Foundation office at (613) 732-2811, extension 6129. Registration for the 2K Superheroes Run for the kids is $10.00 each and registration for the 5K timed run is $30.00. Online registration will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4th, however, in-person registration will still be available on Friday, May 5th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Best Western Hotel lobby or the morning of the event up until 9:30 a.m. Official Heroes Run for Healthcare wicking t-shirts can be purchased in advance, at registration, or at the event for $25 each.

Organizer note that to facilitate this event, Pembroke Street West will be closed on May 6th from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (noon) between Mackay Street and Agnes Street.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray