'Heroes Run for Healthcare' returns to downtown Pembroke this Spring

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation says they are delighted to announce the return of their annual fundraising event, Heroes Run for the Healthcare, presented by Canadian Nuclear Laboratories. The second annual event will take place on Saturday, May 6th in downtown Pembroke.

"This 2km hero theme and 5km community run event will bring our community together for a common goal each spring, to support local healthcare," said Planning Committee Chair, Scott Coombes.

"This year's event will support the Cancer Care Campaign which will fund the expansion and upgrades needed in our Chemotherapy and Medical Day Care units at Pembroke Regional Hospital so that even more local cancer patients can receive treatment close to home," added the PRH Foundation's Executive Director, Roger Martin.

The 2km hero-themed kids run, sponsored by Mike's Hardware Doors and So Much More, will include many treats, superhero meet and greets and their very own superhero cape. Registration for kids 12 and under is $10 and their guardians can accompany them on the run free of charge.

Kids run organizer Tammy Blackmore states, "Grab your superhero costume and embrace your superpowers, all while making a difference. Meet many of your favourite superheroes during our 2km themed family run. You will receive a bag at the start line to collect treats from Batman, Superman, Spiderman, Supergirl and many other superheroes along the route. When you complete your 2k mission, you will receive a superhero cape."

Pricing is $30 per person for the 5km timed run. Registration for this event is now open. A special group rate for schools, youth organizations, corporate groups and sports teams of $150 is available for the 5K run. To register a group, please email leigh.costello@prh.email or call (613) 732-2811, extension 7408. To register online, please visit www.heroesrunforhealthcare.ca or visit the Foundation's website at www.prhfoundation.com .

Event participants are also encouraged to fundraise and raise pledges in support of the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign. There will be a prize awarded to the top fundraiser valued over $500 as well as a draw for a new Apple iPad for all participants who fundraise over $100.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray