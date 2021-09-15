High-risk takedown of stabbing suspect in Kingston

Kingston Police confirm they conducted a high-risk takedown of a stabbing suspect Tuesday.

They say the takedown was conducted on a vehicle in the parking lot of the Kingslake Plaza at around 4:45 p.m.

Police say during the arrest, the suspect attempted to disarm an officer, causing the officer's firearm to go off.

No one was struck or injured.

The suspect was escorted to police headquarters for a bail hearing.

A 39-year-old local man, who was not named, faces initial charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offences.