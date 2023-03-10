High School students explore unique careers during SHSM week

Whether students have their eyes set on college, university, an apprenticeship, or entering the workforce, Thousand Islands Secondary School (TISS) had a bit of everything last week as students explored career pathways and Specialist High Skills Majors (SHSM) available to them.

Over 170 Grade 10, 11 and 12 students took part in the different sessions from February 27th to March 3rd that covered the school's four SHSM programs in Arts and Culture, Health and Wellness, Hospitality and Tourism, and Manufacturing. Throughout the week the interactive and hands-on sessions included almost 40 different unique options, including concussion awareness, intro to athletic taping, 3D printing, customer service for entering the workforce, fire safety and firefighting, audition preparation for actors, sign language, and broadcasting.

Tina Poldervaart, one of the SHSM leads and co-op teacher at TISS, organized the week-long event to promote the SHSMs available to TISS students and potentially spark a career interest. "It was a great week of diverse workshops that students were able to participate in and investigate different avenues," says Poldervaart, who notes that having community partners come in, lead these workshops and present their careers and passions is a great benefit to students. "For SHSM students, they must complete certain certifications like standard first aid and CPR, but from there, they were able to choose at least three or four workshops, sessions or certifications that they were interested in."

SHSM is a specialized program that allows students to gain credits toward their Ontario Secondary School Diploma and focus their learning on a specific economic sector at the same time. Upon completion of their required courses, students receive an SHSM seal on their diplomas. As well as earning industry certifications like first aid and CPR and gaining important skills on the job through cooperative education placements.

Throughout the week, students in certain sessions earned certifications in first aid and CPR, food handler, and hoisting and rigging. Destany Davis, Grade 11, signed up for several workshops including customer service conversational hypnosis and concussion awareness. "I liked the different aspects of the sessions that I took because they were quite different from each other and they offered a good variety. I really enjoyed the customer service session because it taught us about what you should do if you work in customer service and what you should look for when you go somewhere. We also learned how working in customer service, you encounter different attitudes and the proper way to respond to them," said Davis.

All students who completed their required workshops for their SHSM received credit towards earning their SHSM red seal. As the week concluded, Poldervaart says the week was successful in helping students prepare for potential careers, expanding their horizons and opening new doors.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray