High-tech investment for students in United Counties of Leeds and Grenville

The Ontario government has announced an investment of $76,800 to purchase high-tech machines for high schools in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville helping young people gain the skills they need to prepare for careers in tooling and machining.

Details were announced by Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes on behalf of Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

"Today's announcement is the latest evidence of our government's commitment to providing students with the skills and support they need to succeed," said MPP Steve Clark. "I'd like to thank Minister McNaughton for his advocacy and leadership on this file, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact of today's announcement for students at Athens District High School."

Equipment deliveries for the program began in November 2022, and range from CNC milling centres, lathes, and plasma cutters, to CNC desktop milling machines, high-precision conventional milling machines, lathes with readouts, and more. In addition, each school will receive tool kits and cutting tools.

"Our goal is to expose high school students to technology at an earlier age to engage their interest for a career within our industry," said Robert Cattle, Canadian Tooling & Machining Association (CTMA) Executive Director. "Not only does this expose students to newer technology at an earlier age, but also gives teachers up-to-date equipment to implement in their classrooms."

This project by the CTMA and the Ontario Council for Technology and Education (OCTE) is funded through the ministry's Skills Development Fund.

"Our government is proud to be funding projects that expose high school students to the skilled trades early on," said Minister McNaughton. "Ontario needs more skilled workers, and that starts with attracting more young people to these rewarding, well-paying and life-long careers. I want to congratulate the CTMA and OCTE for this incredible initiative."

The Skills Development Fund allows organizations to apply for funding to deliver in-demand training programs. Since the Fund was launched in 2021, more than $660 million has been invested to help more than 400,000 people upgrade their skills.

