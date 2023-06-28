High traffic expected on Wolfe Island Ferry for Canada Day Weekend

Due to the upcoming Canada Day long weekend, representatives from the Wolfe Island Ferry services say higher volumes of traffic are expected when travelling to and from Wolfe Island.

In a release, they say longer than usual wait times are to be expected during the long weekend, with the busiest timeframe being between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29th, Friday, June 30th and all day Saturday, July 1st.

They say when planning Canada Day weekend events, consider alternative transportation options such as walking on the ferry and using public transportation. For shuttle information at Wolfe Island, please see www.wolfeislanddocks.ca/public-notices/ and for real-time ferry updates, follow @wolfeislander3 on Twitter.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray