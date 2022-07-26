High volumes of traffic expected on Wolfe Island on Civic holiday

Due to the upcoming Civic holiday, higher volumes of traffic are expected traveling to and from Wolfe Island.

As per usual during long weekends, longer than usual wait times are to be expected, with the busiest timeframe being between 12:00 and 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

To avoid long wait times, consider alternative transportation options such as walking on the ferry and using public transportation.

Parking is available in Kingston at one of the many designated parking lots.

For shuttle information and Wolfe Island, please visit: http://www.wolfeislanddocks.ca/public-notices/

For real-time ferry updates, follow @wolfeislander3 on Twitter.