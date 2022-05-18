iHeartRadio
Higher volumes of traffic expected on Wolfe Island Ferry over Victoria Day weekend

wolfe island ferry

The Wolfe Island Ferry is warning passengers of higher volumes of traffic to and from Wolfe Island over the upcoming Victoria Day weekend. 

The ferry says the busiest it expects is on Friday, May 20 between 3 p.m and 6 p.m. 

It is reminded that the ferry is a public transportation service and that more information on different routes can be found at Kingston Transit's website. 
 

