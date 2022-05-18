Higher volumes of traffic expected on Wolfe Island Ferry over Victoria Day weekend
The Wolfe Island Ferry is warning passengers of higher volumes of traffic to and from Wolfe Island over the upcoming Victoria Day weekend.
The ferry says the busiest it expects is on Friday, May 20 between 3 p.m and 6 p.m.
It is reminded that the ferry is a public transportation service and that more information on different routes can be found at Kingston Transit's website.
-
Todd Francis named new director of Parks and RecreationThe City of Pembroke has announced Todd Francis as its new director of Parks and Recreation.
-
30 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 30 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
-
Nine new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19.
-
208 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 208 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region since it's last report.
-
Spring large item collection begins in the Ottawa ValleyCollection is scheduled to begin for residents in the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley starting May 30 and continue until June 3.
-
The Butcher Shop raises $2,500 for MRI machine at BGHThe Butcher Shop in Brockville has found a unique way to raise money to support the Brockville General Hospital.
-
Cataraqui Conservation launches new lake reporting dashboardCataraqui Conservation has announced it has launched a new lake reporting dashboard.
-
29 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County over the weekendThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
-
Vehicle goes through front window of business on Central Ave.No charges are being laid after a vehicle struck the front of the business store front of W.C. Burgess Insurance on Central Ave.