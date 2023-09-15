Hit and run vehicle recovered in Kingston, unidentified driver fled the area

Members of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a hit and run with a stolen vehicle.

Police say on September 14th, 2023, just before 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle that had been struck on Highway 401 eastbound by Shorey Road. There were no injuries to any occupants of the vehicle that was struck. The suspect vehicle, a white GMC Yukon fled the scene.

Several officers responded to the area to locate the suspected vehicle. Officers located the suspect vehicle a short time later at Creekford Road and Bayridge Drive in Kingston with no one in the vehicle. The driver had fled on foot and was not located by police. Police say the suspect vehicle was determined to have been stolen from York Region.

As the investigation continues, police say there is currently no description of the suspect. OPP adds that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect vehicle driver, or has surveillance video of the incident is asked to contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray