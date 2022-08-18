HMSC Oriole making a return visit to Brockville

The Royal Canadian Navy's longest-serving commissioned ship will be in Brockville this weekend. The HMCS Oriole will dock at Blockhouse island, offering free tours between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Saturday 20th, and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday 21st.

Deck tours are free of charge and offer a unique opportunity to have an up-close look at one of Canada's naval ships. Royal Canadian Navy sailors will also be aboard the vessel, giving insights into life as a sailor. Royal Canadian Navy recruiters will also be present, giving information about careers in the RCN.

Oriole is the sail training vessel of the Royal Canadian Navy. The ship was launched in 1921 and was later loaned to the navy for training during the second world war. In 1954, Oriole was commissioned into service, later in 2017, the vessel sailed the Panama Canal and back to Halifax, where it remains stationed.

For Oriole, this is part of the Great Lakes Deployment 2022, which will see the Royal Canadian Navy visiting various communities along with the St.Lawrence Seaway and the Great Lakes. The initiative is to provide Canadians with the unique opportunity to tour a Canadian naval ship and learn about life as a sailor. Oriole is not the only ship on the GLD calendar this year, as HMCS Glace Bay finished its tour on July 29th. Oriole will be touring until the end of August.

With Files from CFRA's - Connor Ray

