Hockey legend and Prescott, Ont. native Leo Boivin passes away

Hockey Hall-Of-Famer, and Prescott, Ont native, Leo Boivin, passed away at the age of 89 on Saturday.

Boivin is best known for his time with the Boston Bruins from 1954 to 1966, where he served as team captain from 1963 to 1966.

Boivin led the Bruins to back to back Stanley Cup appearances in 1957 and 58.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1986 and was one of the first inductees into the Brockville & Area Sports Hall of Fame in 1993.

