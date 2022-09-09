Hockey Museum in Renfrew receives memorabilia signed by Wayne Gretzky

A donation has been made to Renfrews NHA/NHL Hockey Museum representing a major part of Canadian hockey history. The item to be displayed at the museum is an original 1941 Canada Cup poster signed by 'The Great One,' Wayne Gretzky.

The donation came from someone with tight familial ties. As the poster is to be displayed in memory of Wayne's cousin Ted Gretzky. Ted passed away in December of 2021 and his sister, Cathy Gretzky has made the decision to donate the priceless piece of memorabilia.

Cathy and her late brother Ted, are first cousins of the greatest hockey player of all time and they too grew up in Brantford. Later in life, Ted opened a restaurant named 'Gretzky's Restaurant in Quadeville and displayed his variety of sports memorabilia. Cathy moved to Renfrew, where she has lived for 32 years.

Once receiving the poster from a variety of vintage memorabilia, Cathy was unsure what to do with it. However, after speaking with the owner of Finnigan's Roadhouse, Beaty Gould, he suggested making the museum home for the poster. Gould then contacted Mr.Barker from the museum to see if they were interested, to which is enthusiastically arranged a former meeting.

"I can't tell you how thrilled we are to receive this poster from Cathy," he said. "We depend on donations like this to make our hockey museum one of the most unique museums dedicated to hockey and our collection tells the history of hockey from a local point of view. Over the last number of years, we have had many visitors tell us this is one of the most interesting collections of hockey memorabilia they have seen."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray