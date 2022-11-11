Holiday food drive launched in South Frontenac
As the holiday season approaches, many in the local community will be gathering around a festive table to enjoy good food and special moments with family and friends. However, for many families in South Frontenac this year, it may be difficult to afford a special meal over the holidays.
In response to this, the Township of South Frontenac is once again asking for help from the public to join their staff to fill recycling bins with non-perishable food items at the South Frontenac Township offices and the Frontenac Community Arena during the month of November.
To drop off your donations you can go to the following Canadians:
- Frontenac Community Arena
- 4432 George Street (drop off items from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- 2490 Keeley Road (drop off items from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
All donations gathered will go towards the South Frontenac Community Services food bank. The food bank notes that they are especially in need of cereal, canned fruits, apple sauce, chunky soups and stews, and pork and beans this time of year.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
