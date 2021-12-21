Holiday service changes in Kingston

The City of Kingston and Utilities Kingston has unveiled how the holidays will affect services in the area.

Some key notes, there are no collection day changes because of the seasonal holidays.

Bus service will be regular service on Christmas Eve., no service for Christmas Day, and Sunday service for Boxing Day.

For New Year's Eve, it will be regular service. There will be no bus service for New Year's Day.

Here are the rest of the noted changes:

SERVICES CHANGES Administrative offices including housing and social services on Montreal Street Closed Dec. 24th, 25th, 28th and Jan. 1st. Provincial Offences Court at 362 Montreal St Closed from Dec. 24th-28th, reopening on Wednesday, Dec. 29th. Also closed on Monday, Jan. 3rd, 2022. Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro * Customer service and administration offices will be closed Dec. 24th-28th, Dec. 31st, Jan. 3rd. Kingston Frontenac Public Library branches Closed Dec. 24th to 27th and Dec. 31st to Jan. 2nd. Artillery Park Aquatic Centre Closed from Dec. 24th-26th. Also closed Jan. 1st. Building closes at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 31st. INVISTA Centre Closed from Dec. 24th-26th inclusive and also closed Jan. 1st. Fitness Centre closes at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 31st. Rideau Heights Community Centre and Library ** Closed as of Dec. 21st. Cataraqui Community Centre (Kinsmen and Cataraqui rinks) Closed until further notice Grand Theatre Box Office Box Office closes Dec. 24th at 2 p.m. until Jan. 4th. PumpHouse Museum Closed for the season Tett Centre Closed to the public Dec. 24th.

*In the event of a utility emergency, such as a gas smell, power outage or a water main break, call the Utilities Kingston 24-hour number at 613-546-1181. Hydro One electricity customers in the west and east ends can call 1-800-434-1235. Enbridge customers can call 1-877-969-0999. Reminder for customers on time-of-use pricing: for electricity used on weekends and holidays, prices are off-peak. Customers on Time-of-Use electricity pricing will be charged off-peak prices for the electricity commodity portion of the bill on Christmas Day, Boxing Day (observed on Dec. 28) and New Year's Day. Update: Electricity rate relief will begin Jan. 1.

**The Rideau Heights Library Branch will be open for curbside pick-up 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 21 and 28.