Holy Cross improv team places first at Canadian Improv Games competition

The Green Beans Improv Team from Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School was announced as the first-place winners at the Canadian Improv Games (CIG) competition that took place at the Loyalist Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Kingston. The competition took place from Thursday, February 2nd until Saturday, February 4th, 2023.

The team’s coach, Stacy Check-Drumm, says she is incredibly proud of the arts students for scoring the most points on their Thursday and Saturday performances. "We went into the competition not really knowing what to expect, and the kids discovered it's such an amazing, supportive, and fun environment that "win" was just the icing on the cake!" explained Ms. Check-Drumm.

This is the first time in four years that the HC team has competed, and eight years since they last moved on to Nationals in 2015. Tryouts were held just before Christmas, and the students practiced for only three weeks before the competition.

Grade 12 improv team member, Ethan Crosby, expresses how great it is to be part of the team and his experience at the competition. "I love performing so I joined the improv team at Holy Cross not knowing that I would get to be on stage! Being at the competition was such an amazing opportunity to meet people from others in the drama community who love improv as much as I do!" says Crosby.

The "Green Beans" nickname came from an improv rehearsal back in January when one of the objects during improv ended up being a can of beans. A student yelled, "That should be our name!" The Green Beans Improv Team will be competing at the CIG National Festival in Ottawa on Thursday, April 6th.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray