Home on the Farm Quilt Show & Tea Room August 19-20

The 2022 International Plowing Match Quilt Committee is busy preparing for the Home on the Farm Quilt Show & Tea Room to be held on August 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on August 20

from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the W.B. George Centre in Kemptville. Admission is $10. cash at the door.

With over 170 entries in the quilt competition, it will be a most interesting display of artistry and creativity. These quilts will also be on display in the Quilt Tent in the Lifestyle Area

at the International Plowing Match on September 20 to 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the Kemptville Campus in North Grenville.

The IPM Quilt Committee consists of five groups who have come together to plan, organize and execute the quilt show. They include The Kemptville Quilters Guild; The Thousand Island

Quilters Guild; The Upper Canada Quilters Guild; Victoria’s Quilts Canada, Kemptville Branch, and The Kemptville District Hospital Auxiliary.

Under the leadership of co-chairs Teresa Harrison and Nancy Grundy, these groups held a quilt block challenge, and workshops, and organized the quilt competition and IPM quilt raffle.

The IPM Raffle Quilt is made up of 25 blocks selected from the quilt block challenge. It is a queen-sized quilt and was custom quilted by Heritage Art Quilting in Richmond, Ontario. Raffle

tickets are $2.00 each and may be purchased locally at different businesses or at the Quilt Show and Plowing Match. The draw for the quilt will take place on September 24 at 2 p.m. in the IPM Quilt Tent.

The entries in the IPM Quilt Competition will be judged according to the Canadian Quilt Judging Standards before the start of the quilt show. There are a number of different categories to be

judged which will provide an interesting variety of quilting styles and methods for the viewer to observe. The Barn Quilt winner will be chosen by Viewer’s Choice Vote. These Barn Quilts are

made on large pieces of wood and painted in solid colours in a simple geometric shape. They may be seen on barns, houses, sheds, or fences as you drive through the countryside.

There will be a good variety of vendors with items of interest to quilters and sewers at both the Quilt Show and Quilt Tent at the IPM. The Quilt Show will also be featuring antique quilts at a

Bed Turning demonstration.

The Kemptville District Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a British Tea during the Quilt Show. The tea will be served between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 4 to 7 p.m. on

Friday. Beverages and snacks will be available from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Take-out will also be available for breaks and lunches, as well as preordered 3-tier British Tea specially packaged for take-out.

As an added incentive to attend these events, Stitch by Stitch Quilt Shop in Kingston and the Brother Sewing Machine Company are offering two sewing machines - The Cutie-Patootie SE

600 Quilting and Embroidery Machine to be prizes in two draws. The first machine will go to anyone entering the quilt competition and that draw will take place at the Quilt Show on

Saturday, August 20 at 2 p.m. The second machine will be for anyone attending the Quilt Show and also those who toured the IPM Quilt Tent during the plowing match and that draw will take

place on September 24 at 2 p.m. in the Quilt Tent.

The IPM is held annually in Ontario, except for the past two years due to the pandemic. It is North America’s largest outdoor agricultural rural expo and can attract over 80.000 visitors over

the five-day event. The IPM is organized and run by a local volunteer committee and the Ontario Plowmen’s Association.

For more information on the 2022 IPM, please visit the website at http://www.plowingmatch.org