Homemade sword spotted during dispute about vaccine passports at Brockville restaurant

A Brockville man faces weapons charges after police alleged he had wielded a homemade sword during a dispute about vaccine passports at a restaurant.

Brockville Police say the incident happened early last night involving the male and his friend.

They say during the argument, the sword was spotted over the man's shoulder and police were contacted.

The man was subsequently placed under arrest for possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and was held for a bail hearing.

The homemade sword was recovered by police.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.