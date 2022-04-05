Homemade trailer stolen from home in North Algona Wilberforce

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a theft in North Algona Wilberforce.

OPP responded to a theft call at a residence on Hwy. 60 on April 3.

Police say a homemade black utility trailer was reported stolen sometime between March 26 - March 30.

A ramp is at the rear of the trailer that slides out from underneath.

Anyone with information into the theft of the trailer is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.