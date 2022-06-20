Homestead Towers approved in North Block, Kingston

The decision by Divisional Court now confirms the changes to Kingston's Official Plan and zoning by-laws, to allow Homestead Land Holdings Ltd. to build a 19-storey building on Queen Street between Wellington and King Street, and a 23-storey building on Queen Street between King and Ontario Street.

The motion for Leave to Appeal was filed in November 2021 by Donnelly Law and Gowling WLG LLP as a co-counsel asked the court to consdier whether errors of law were made by he Tribunal in its November decision - a decision that came to the opposite conclusion of the Tribunal decision released in August of 2019. The earlier decision determined that the proposed towers would create "visual intrusion" to the streetscape, and the prevailing built context, adding that they were not compatbile with the surrounding area.

“This has been a long process, and we thank our many supporters over the years. Obviously, we are disappointed that we were not granted leave to appeal.” said Shirley Bailey, president of the Foundation. “As an organization, we will continue our role of advocating for the heritage character of our historic core.”

Founded in 1972, the Frontenac Heritage Foundation is celebrating 50 years as a non-profit organization promoting the protection of buildings, and carrying out heritage-supporting activities that contribute to respect for the history and the vitality of the region.