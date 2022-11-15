Hourly wage needed to live in Kingston skyrockets.

A new report shows the average hourly wage needed to live in Kingston is well above the provincial minimum wage.

Anyone living in the area needs to work full-time, making about $19.05 an hour.

In comparison, during Nov. 2021, the living wage was approximately $17.75.

The report from the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN) says the near says the increase stems directly from skyrocketing inflation driving up rent and food costs.

The report also accounts for government credits, and deductions from paycheques, while calculating totals based on average rent, food, transportation, cell phone, internet, and leisure costs.

Kingston remains one of the more affordable areas, while Toronto and Peel are listed as the most expensive region to live in, with an average wage of $23.15 an hour.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink