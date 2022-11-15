Hourly wage needed to live in Kingston skyrockets.
A new report shows the average hourly wage needed to live in Kingston is well above the provincial minimum wage.
Anyone living in the area needs to work full-time, making about $19.05 an hour.
In comparison, during Nov. 2021, the living wage was approximately $17.75.
The report from the Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN) says the near says the increase stems directly from skyrocketing inflation driving up rent and food costs.
The report also accounts for government credits, and deductions from paycheques, while calculating totals based on average rent, food, transportation, cell phone, internet, and leisure costs.
Kingston remains one of the more affordable areas, while Toronto and Peel are listed as the most expensive region to live in, with an average wage of $23.15 an hour.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
Three building fire under under investigation in BrockvilleBrockville police service (BPS) is aiding Brockville fire service (BFS) after a three-building structure fire near Church St.
-
Man arrested for drug possession in BrockvilleBrockville Police Service (BPS) arrested a man for drug possession after he was found with Crystal Meth.
-
Living wage threshold jumps drastically amid inflation.A new report shows the average hourly wage needed to live in the Leeds Grenville region is well above the provincial minimum wage.
-
Road closure in effect TuesdayA section of Chaffey St. will be closed for most of the due to road construction.
-
Arnprior man charged with impaired drivingA man in Arnprior is being charged with impaired driving.
-
Living wage needed in Pembroke SkyrocketsA new report shows the average hourly wage needed to live in the Pembroke region is well above the provincial minimum wage.
-
Police lay charges related to string of vehicle robberiesRenfrew police say 2 people have been charged in relation to a string of motor vehicle thefts over recent weeks
-
Kingston Health Science Centre steps up support for pediatric hospitalsThe Kingston Health Science Centre (KHSC) is working with the region's two pediatric hospitals to help ease the intense pressure on the system.
-
Kingston police investigate sudden deathKingston police services are investigating the sudden death of a resident in the city's east region.