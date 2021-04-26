House fire on Julien St.

Pembroke Fire responded to a report of a house fire at around 3:20 a.m. Monday morning on the corner of Bennet St. and Julien St.

Firefighters say upon arrival there was smoke and flames coming from a second story window.

Everyone living in the home were able to evacuate out of the building after smelling smoke inside the house.

While the fire had extended into other areas of the building, Pembroke Fire says the blaze was quickly brought under control.

Around 20 full time and volunteer firefighters and two fire trucks were on scene.

The cause and origin of the fire is still being investigated.