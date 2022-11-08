Household battery collection week in Kingston

Residents in Kingston can put their single-use household batteries out for collection in a clear, sealed plastic bag alongside their curbside waste on your normal collection day during the week of November 7th to 12th during battery collection week.

"Batteries contain toxic chemicals that can harm the environment and should never be put in the garbage," says Adam Mueller, Supervisor of Solid Waste Disposal. "We offer this collection to help residents easily and properly dispose of dead single-use batteries in an effort to keep our environment safe."

Residents can place their bags of batteries on the ground beside the recycling box or next to another curbside waste container where it can be easily seen by a collector.

"Battery collection week also coincides with daylight saving time, when we're reminded to replace our smoke detector batteries. It's a good opportunity to insert fresh batteries and dispose of the old ones," says Mueller.

The city also notes that cars, tools and other types of large batteries will not be collected.

There are other locations with battery drop-offs available at any time. They are as follows:

- City Hall, 216 Ontario St.

- INVISTA Centre, 1350 Gardiners Rd.

- Kingston Area Recycling Centre (KARC), 196 Lappan's Lane

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray