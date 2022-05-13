Housing sales in Renfrew County drop

Housing sales in Renfrew County have begun to slow this April.

April's home sales are down 35.3% compared with April of 2021, extending a four month trend in the decline. The average price of homes sold in April 2022 was $485,259, which is up 18.5% from last April. The dollar value of all home sales in April of this year was $109.2 million, a drop of 23% from last year.

Housing supply also suffered a loss, 19.6% lower than the five year average, and below the 10 year average for the month of April.