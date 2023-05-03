Human remains discovered in sunken vehicle in Lake Ontario
Drivers travelling on the Loyalist Parkway (Highway 33), west of Amherstview, can expect to see a large police presence beginning Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at the Collins Bay boat launch and nearby on Lake Ontario.
Members of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit will be utilizing a barge, offshore from the end of County Road 6 as part of an ongoing investigation.
OPP explain that during the recovery of a vehicle from the lake in January 2023, police divers located another vehicle. During the follow-up investigation in April, it was determined that this vehicle contained human remains and had been in the water for many years.
Police say the identity of the deceased has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing. Divers, assisted by other support units including OPP Urban Search and Rescue and OPP Marine Units, will be removing the remains today and the vehicle will be lifted onto the barge tomorrow.
Motorists are asked by OPP to not stop along Highway 33, as this could pose a safety threat to themselves and other drivers.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Two locals face serious charges following several reports of domestic assaultA 21-year-old from Pembroke is facing 10 serious charges after OPP investigated several reports of domestic assault dating back to late 2022. A second person, a 19-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township is also facing charges in connection to the investigation.
Water levels close Kiwanis Walkway in PembrokeDue to rising water levels, the City of Pembroke is advising residents and visitors that the Kiwanis walkway is closed to the public because of flooding. Minor flooding is being seen in Pembroke, the Ottawa River Regulation Board says levels will likely peak by Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023.
NHL legend Larry Robinson special guest at Gord Brown Memorial Golf TournamentNHL Hockey Hall of Famer and the best Canadiens' defenceman ever, Larry Robinson has been announced as a special guest for the Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament, hosted by the United Way of Leeds and Grenville and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario.
Motorist charged driving impaired on Hwy. 416 in Edwardsburg Tsp.A 28-year-old from Whitby has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 416 in Edwardsburg Township. The driver was pulled over travelling south and was charged after a brief investigation.
Local students enhance theatrical production with Thousand Island Playhouse24 students in the Exploring the Arts course at Gananoque Intermediate and Secondary School have partnered with the Thousand Islands Playhouse. Students have been learning about all the components that go into a production, bringing their show "Miss Electricity" to new heights.
Man faces 19 charges after threatening people while armed driving ATVA 44-year-old man is facing 19 criminal and weapons charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of someone driving an ATV while armed with a firearm that was threatening people.
Pembroke Regional Hospital receives donation following Spring fashion showA cheque for $28,000 was presented to the Pembroke Regional Hospital from the hospital Auxiliary from the "Unleash Your Spring Fashionista" Fashion Show. The donation is one of the final payments towards a $500,000 commitment supporting the Hospital's inpatient Surgical unit.
11 charges laid in renovation fraud investigation in Brockville, Ont.A local man is facing 11 counts of fraud after Brockville Police responded to numerous complaints about a local Windows, Doors, and Renovations Company. Substantial down payments were made for work that was either partially completed or not completed at all.
Stay cool in the heat with tips for National Summer Safety WeekCanada's Safety Council is giving tips to stay cool and swim safely during National Summer Safety Week. With hot temperatures on the way, the Safety Council is encouraging people to learn safety tips to keep safe during the summer months.