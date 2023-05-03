Human remains discovered in sunken vehicle in Lake Ontario

Drivers travelling on the Loyalist Parkway (Highway 33), west of Amherstview, can expect to see a large police presence beginning Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at the Collins Bay boat launch and nearby on Lake Ontario.

Members of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit will be utilizing a barge, offshore from the end of County Road 6 as part of an ongoing investigation.

OPP explain that during the recovery of a vehicle from the lake in January 2023, police divers located another vehicle. During the follow-up investigation in April, it was determined that this vehicle contained human remains and had been in the water for many years.

Police say the identity of the deceased has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing. Divers, assisted by other support units including OPP Urban Search and Rescue and OPP Marine Units, will be removing the remains today and the vehicle will be lifted onto the barge tomorrow.

Motorists are asked by OPP to not stop along Highway 33, as this could pose a safety threat to themselves and other drivers.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray