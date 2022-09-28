Hundreds of Classic Cars Rolled into Kingston in Support of Melanoma Research
On September 3, 2022, the Limestone City Car Club's Limestone City Car Classic event returned to Kingston after two years. More than 500 cars, spanning almost every era of automobile history, were on display at Lake Ontario Park.
In 2019, this small but mighty committee raised $14,000, Ths years even brought in a whopping $20,000bringing their eight-year total to almost $85,000 for the Melanoma Clinic at Kingston Health Sciences Centre!
It is the 8th annual event held to raise funds for melanoma research. Brian Beatty and David Dick organized the first Limestone City Car Classic in September 2013 in memory of Brian's daughter, Melonie, who passed away from melanoma at the age of 35.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
