Hunter Grant awarded 2022 Lifetime Business Achievement Award

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced Hunter Grant as the first of two recipients of the 2022 Lifetime Business Achievement Award.

Grant is most prominently known as the decades long co-owner and co-publisher of the Brockville Recorder & Times newspaper.

The family of Grant first acquired the newspaper in 1892 and retained ownership for 106 years.

According to a press release, under the leadership of Grant, the Recorder & Times was one of the first newspapers in Canada to abandon hot lead type setting. The newspaper was also one of the first Canadian newspapers to computerize and was the second in the country to go online.

Speaking to The Bruce Wylie Show, Grant reflected on his career as well as working with former JR FM Program Manager Bill Inglis to start the Ookpik Winter Carnival.

"You know those were great, great winters," Grant said. "Bill was just a super guy to work with. We had so much fun with that especially in the early years. You know the dog races from City Hall up to the golf course around the 18 holes and then back to City Hall again. The big dances we had at the armouries. I mean it was really really fun times."

Grant is the 10th person receive the award.

He will be presented the award during a special ceremony following hte Chamber's Annual General Meeting and breakfast at the Brockville Convention Centre on Thursday, March 31st.

More information for those interested in attend can be found at the Commerce's website.