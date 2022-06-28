Huntsville man dies in ATV collision

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in North Frontenac June 27, 2022.

Around 2:30 p.m. officers were called to an ATV rollover on Shiner Road. The initial investigation determined the driver of the ATV lost control and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, Ryan Solman, 40 years old, of Huntsville, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Shiner road was closed for several hours while the scene was examined.