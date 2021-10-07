Hutton signs PTO contract with Anaheim Ducks

Brockville's Ben Hutton has signed a professional tryout contract with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks.

Hutton had previously played for the Ducks last season after signing a one-year contract with team.

At the trade deadline, Hutton was sent to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2022.

He played four regular season games for the squad, before becoming an unrestricted free-agent.

For his career, Hutton has played 379 NHL games and scored 16 goals while tallying 75 assists.