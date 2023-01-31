Ice conditions cancel events for SnoSpree 2023
Two main events previously scheduled for Snospree 2023 have been cancelled due to the current ice conditions on the Ottawa River. The Polar Bear Dip, organized by Dan Callaghan of Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus will be cancelled after a careful evaluation of the ice.
City of Pembroke staff members drilled two holes in the ice this past week, and they reported that the ice was unsafe for the equipment needed to work this event. There was also an effort by staff to make the boat ramp work but unfortunately, it was also deemed unsafe for the event.
The Kids Ice Fishing Derby hosted by the Pembroke Professional Firefighters Association will also be cancelled. Organizers say that in response, all of the kids who were registered were notified of the cancellation.
Both of these events were planned for Sunday, February 5th and were to be part of the annual Snospree event. The city says they hope to have these events next year if the weather permits. All other events from the Snospree 2023 schedule are still planned to continue this week.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Medals revealed for Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter GamesEach medal at the 2023 Ontario Winter Games has a little piece of Renfrew County. Designed by graphic artist Erin Mask from Madawaska Valley, the medal shows the Games' logo and trees, indigenous to the Renfrew area, with the Games' Values on the back.
-
Victim identified in Eganville homicide investigationOntario Provincial Police in Renfrew County has identified 48-year-old Lisa Sharpe as the victim of a homicide in Eganville. The 18-year-old charged with second-degree murder, Trey Gagnon, is confirmed to be the son of the deceased.
-
24-year-old arrested unconscious outside local libraryBrockville Police Service has arrested and charged a 24-year-old for breaking probation while unconscious outside of a local library. Police say upon arresting and searching the man, officers seized a quantity of crystal meth.
-
16-year-old arrested after assaults at residence on Edgewood Ave.A young man from Brockville has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault and mischief after Police received a 911 call from a residence on Edgewood Ave. Officers report a mother and father were assaulted in the home.
-
Driver charged refusing breath test after single-vehicle collisionOntario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a 48-year-old driver from Quebec after refusing an officer's breath test demand following a single-vehicle collision on Limoges Road in Limoges.
-
Police ask for help identifying suspicious man in downtown KingstonA suspicious man followed a Kingston resident to their home in the downtown area, where they were seen sitting on the front porch, taking pictures and hiding in a bush. Kingston Police are asking for help identifying the suspicious man.
-
KFPL and Queen’s Centre for Neuroscience Studies host 'Brain Storm' sessionsLocal residents can learn about a variety of topics centered around neuroscience at the Kingston Frontenac Public Library as they host a nine-session series in collaboration with the Centre for Neuroscience Studies at Queen’s University.
-
Local man faces numerous charges in child luring investigationKingston Police report a local man has been arrested and charged with 12 offences following the execution of a search warrant at a residential home in Kingston's west end. The 40-year-old man was charged with multiple luring-related offences originating from online messaging with children.
-
Warden's Community Service Awards presented at County CouncilWarden Peter Emon presented three awards for community service recognizing an individual, not-for-profit sector and for-profit business at the 2023 session of the County Council, to recognize and thank the recipients for their numerous community contributions.