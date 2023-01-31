Ice conditions cancel events for SnoSpree 2023

Two main events previously scheduled for Snospree 2023 have been cancelled due to the current ice conditions on the Ottawa River. The Polar Bear Dip, organized by Dan Callaghan of Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus will be cancelled after a careful evaluation of the ice.

City of Pembroke staff members drilled two holes in the ice this past week, and they reported that the ice was unsafe for the equipment needed to work this event. There was also an effort by staff to make the boat ramp work but unfortunately, it was also deemed unsafe for the event.

The Kids Ice Fishing Derby hosted by the Pembroke Professional Firefighters Association will also be cancelled. Organizers say that in response, all of the kids who were registered were notified of the cancellation.

Both of these events were planned for Sunday, February 5th and were to be part of the annual Snospree event. The city says they hope to have these events next year if the weather permits. All other events from the Snospree 2023 schedule are still planned to continue this week.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray