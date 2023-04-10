Ice storm temporarily closes home of Ontario's tallest tree

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has announced that it is closing its popular Gillies Grove Nature Reserve in Arnprior until further notice for the safety of visitors. They explain that the closure is due to damage sustained from the weight of freezing rain and ice build-up in Eastern Ontario Wednesday, April 5th and overnight.

Located along the Ottawa River, the 22-hectare property contains some of the last remaining old-growth forest in eastern Ontario, including the province's tallest tree, a 47-metre-tall white pine. The four trail systems at the Gillies Grove Nature Reserve attract many local residents, outdoor lovers, tourists and photographers throughout the year.

Megan Quinn is NCC's coordinator for conservation biology in eastern Ontario. She has been informed that trees are down and is organizing emergency tree work, prioritizing it after people with more urgent needs are met. Quinn installed caution tape and closure signs on the trails while working with the Town of Arnprior to have barricades put up entering the trails.



"Experience from past ice storms have taught us that things will continue to fall and settle over the next few days, especially as the temperatures warm up this week, creating a serious public safety hazard. So it is important to close Gillies Grove until an arborist can inspect all the damage, clear debris from the trails and confirm hazard trees have been dealt with. The Nature Conservancy of Canada appreciates everyone's patience while we work to make our trails safe for visitors," said Quinn.

NCC says a tree company will be able to isolate and remove downed trees and branches along with weakened ones from the freezing rain and ice pellets that built up. At that time, they will be able to confirm if the iconic white pine tree is still intact.

"We know how much the community loves Gillies Grove and we're committed to getting it back up and running as soon as we can," added Quinn.

Since 2001, NCC has led charitable efforts to protect and care for Gillies Grove, ensuring this conservation area is also a community space for people to enjoy. Some trees on the property are more than 65 centimetres in diameter and more than 150 years old. Old-growth forests help with climate change adaptation by providing a refuge for migrating animals and plants as temperatures fluctuate. As well, forests are able to store significant amounts of carbon in the soil and trees.



The area contains some of the province's tallest white pine trees and supports species like the endangered butternut tree and eastern wood-pewee, a species of special concern.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray