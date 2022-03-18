ICU expansion coming to Pembroke Regional Hospital

Some of the region’s sickest patients will soon benefit from expanded capacity in the Pembroke Regional Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a new model of care led by an ICU specialist.

This will create the opportunity to receive critical care close to home, and reduce the chances of being transferred to an Ottawa area hospital. Beth Brownlee, Vice President of Clinical and Support Services and Chief Nursing Executive said the end goal will enable the hospital to improve the quality of care being offered to acutely ill patients, reduce the need for transfers, and ensure better patient outcomes.

“By providing 24/7 critical care coverage through the introduction of intensivists and other staff with specialized skills, families will be able to keep their loved ones closer to home when they are most vulnerable,” Brownlee said.

The ICU specialist is an intensivist who has advanced training and certification in diagnosing and treating critical illnesses or injuries. They have experience in treating patients with complex medical needs and are skilled in the treatment of problems such as severe heart and circulatory failure, respiratory failure, hemorrhage, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and many others. Their main responsibility is treating the ICU patient, and oversees all decision making while coordinating other services the patient may need.

Chief of Staff, Dr. Tom Hurley, says the expanded services offered by intensivists build on the many successes already achieved by Pembroke Regional Hospital's ICU team.

“The previous model was highly successful, allowing for the care of 491 patients in 2020-2021 alone. The addition of the intensivists, and the expanded role of nursing and allied support staff, along with an investment in new equipment will allow for an increase in the breadth and severity of critical illnesses treated locally,” Dr. Hurley said. He added that the ICU program is expanding in partnership with regional hospitals who will continue to care for certain critically ill Renfrew County patients, such as those needing urgent dialysis, invasive cardiac care, or neurosurgical procedures.

Brownle also says work is being done to expand the team that cares for more critical patients, including the recruitment of registered nurses, as well as education and training for RNs who have an interest in critical care.

While it's currently in a "soft launch" phase, the expanded expertise and care model is already paying off.