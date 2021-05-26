iHeartRadio
19°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Illegal drugs, cash, and a handgun seized from home in Arnprior

OPP

Two people have been charged after Renfrew OPP seized illegal drugs, cash, and a handgun from a home in Arnprior. 

Police executed a search warrant at a home on elgin street west last Thursday. 

At the home, officers were able to seize suspected cocaine, canadian currency, cell phones, a handgun, and other items. 

26-year-old Daphne Graham and 31-year-old Miguel Ortiz-Umana, both of Arnprior, were charged with the following:

  • Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine 
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose 
  • Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm 
  • Knowledge of unauthorized firearm 
  • Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000 
  • Careless storage of a firearm 
  • Fail to comply with probation order 
  • Possession of a firearm while prohibited 

Ortiz-Umana is scheduled to appear in court on May 28th for a bail hearing via video link

Graham was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on August 18th.

Check out the latest Songs