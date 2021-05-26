Illegal drugs, cash, and a handgun seized from home in Arnprior
Two people have been charged after Renfrew OPP seized illegal drugs, cash, and a handgun from a home in Arnprior.
Police executed a search warrant at a home on elgin street west last Thursday.
At the home, officers were able to seize suspected cocaine, canadian currency, cell phones, a handgun, and other items.
26-year-old Daphne Graham and 31-year-old Miguel Ortiz-Umana, both of Arnprior, were charged with the following:
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized firearm
- Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Fail to comply with probation order
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited
Ortiz-Umana is scheduled to appear in court on May 28th for a bail hearing via video link
Graham was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on August 18th.