Illegal drugs, cash, and a handgun seized from home in Arnprior

Two people have been charged after Renfrew OPP seized illegal drugs, cash, and a handgun from a home in Arnprior.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on elgin street west last Thursday.

At the home, officers were able to seize suspected cocaine, canadian currency, cell phones, a handgun, and other items.

26-year-old Daphne Graham and 31-year-old Miguel Ortiz-Umana, both of Arnprior, were charged with the following:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized firearm

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000

Careless storage of a firearm

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Ortiz-Umana is scheduled to appear in court on May 28th for a bail hearing via video link

Graham was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on August 18th.