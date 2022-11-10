Imitation weapon and drugs seized during traffic stop in Trenton

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver after a traffic stop in Trenton. The incident took place on November 6, 2022, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Quinte West OPP conducted a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle on Couch Crescent in Centennial Park.

Once the car was stopped, officers spoke with the driver, they then observed suspected cocaine inside the vehicle. The driver was requested to step out of the vehicle and in doing so, officers observed a handgun between the driver's seat and the door.

The accused was then arrested, and following a search, officers determined that the handgun was an imitation firearm. During the search, a quantity of suspected cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, along with a collapsible baton was also seized.

As a result of the investigation, 20-year-old Brayden Bunnett from Belleville was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

- Possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on December 12, 2022.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray