IMPACT program partners OPP with mental health services

The Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Addictions and Mental Health Services from Hastings Prince Edward (AMHS-HPE) have partnered for the IMPACT program. The program is an initiative that will aim to benefit people experiencing a crisis, in Bancroft and the surrounding area.

The Integrated Mobile Police and Crisis Team, or IMPACT, brings OPP officers and IMPACT Co-Response Workers together to attend addiction and mental health-related calls for service in the community. Staff from AMHS-HPE work alongside OPP officers through a collaborative response to improve options for care for people in crisis.

IMPACT Co-Response Workers (ICW), Samantha Elliott and Alora Candler have an office located within the Bancroft OPP Detachment. IMPACT Transitional Worker (ITW), Candice Leuschner, works in the Bancroft AMHS-HPE office located at Manor Lane.

The program has been operational in the Bancroft area for two months. Both the OPP and AMHS-HPE say they have noticed that rural residents are benefitting from improved access to community-based crisis response. IMPACT allows workers to provide service and support directly at the individual's residence or at Quinte Health sites in Bancroft.

"Over the past year, we have been able to roll out the IMPACT program in Hastings and Prince Edward County. We are thrilled to be able to offer it in Bancroft, with the support of funding from Ontario Health. The IMPACT of this program can change a life for a person in crisis." said Jennifer Keilty-Friesen, Chief Executive Officer at AMHS-HPE.

"The Integrated Mobile Police and Co-Response Team is a wonderful example of partnership and cooperation within the community. Responding to calls in tandem means that police and crisis workers can ensure everyone is safe while also providing necessary mental health support to the individual in crisis. Rural residents have also benefited through improved access to community-based crisis response as the program has allowed workers to attend calls at their home." said Jeff Mackinnon, Bancroft OPP Detachment Commander.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray