Impaired ATV driver charged with aggravated assault after heated altercation
Members of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an ATV driver with aggravated assault and impaired driving after a heated altercation in Greater Napanee.
Officers responded to the incident on April 15th, 2023 around 7:00 p.m., on a report that three men on ATVs were trespassing on private property. OPP says the males from the ATVs were arguing with the property owner. One of the males from the ATVs struck the property owner injuring him. The property owner was transported to the hospital.
Officers located the male who assaulted the property owner. The male showed signs of impairment and an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for processing.
As a result, the ATV driver, 41-year-old Jessie Freeman from Hamilton, Ontario is facing the following charges:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drug
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Aggravated Assault
Police say the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on May 2nd, 2023. His licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
