Impaired boater charged after head-on collision on Moira Lake

The Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing to investigate a serious collision that occurred on Moira Lake.

OPP say on June 20th, 2023, just after 5:00 p.m., officers responded to Moira Lake for a head-on collision involving two Personal Watercrafts. One operator was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. Police say the other operator was uninjured and arrested at the scene.

As a result, the uninjured driver 33-year-old, William Maguire was charged with several offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Operation causing bodily harm

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bellville on July 20th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray