Impaired boater charged on St. Lawrence River
Ontario Provincial Police in South Glengarry has charged an impaired boater after testing the driver while on the waterway. In a release, OPP says this exchange took place on July 29th, 2023 shortly before 10:00 p.m.
SD&G officers and an officer from the Ministry of Natural Resources tested the vessel operator on the Saint Lawrence River in South Glengarry Township.
As a result, the man behind the wheel of the vessel, 48-year-old Richard Pichette, from Russell Township was charged with the following charges:
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on September 6th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
