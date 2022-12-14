Impaired charges laid at RIDE check in Madawaska Valley

Police have laid impaired charges on a driver after conducting a traffic stop at a RIDE check in the Township of Madawaska Valley. The incident took place on December 11th, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., when the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck on Rumleski Road.

As part of the investigation, the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old James Norlock from Madawaska Valley Township was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

- Operating a motor vehicle while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood

The accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on January 11, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused's driver's licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray