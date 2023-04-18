Impaired driver charged after complaint on Church St. in Pembroke
Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a Laurentian Valley resident with Criminal Code (CC) offences after an incident on April 12th, 2023.
OPP say at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers received a driving complaint. A short time later police located the vehicle on Church Street in the City of Pembroke. Police began an impaired driving investigation, and the driver was taken into custody.
As a result of the incident the driver, 31-year-old Reece Felhaber was charged with the following offences:
- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
OPP says the accused was held for a bail hearing and subsequently released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on May 16th, 2023. The accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle towed and impounded for seven days.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
