Impaired driver charged after crash in Madawaska Valley Twp.

Police have laid impaired charges on a driver who was involved in a collision in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe explain that on July 11th, 2023 around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the single-vehicle collision on Chapeski Mill Drive.

As part of the investigation, the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. As a result of that investigation, 61-year-old David Luckovitch from Barry's Bay was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences:

- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

- Operating a motor vehicle while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood

OPP says the accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on August 9th, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused's driver's licence was seized and suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray