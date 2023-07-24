Impaired driver charged after crash in Madawaska Valley Twp.
Police have laid impaired charges on a driver who was involved in a collision in the Township of Madawaska Valley.
Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe explain that on July 11th, 2023 around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the single-vehicle collision on Chapeski Mill Drive.
As part of the investigation, the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. As a result of that investigation, 61-year-old David Luckovitch from Barry's Bay was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences:
- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood
OPP says the accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on August 9th, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused's driver's licence was seized and suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Motorists warned of traffic disruption in City of PembrokeFrom 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 24th to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th, McGee Street will be reduced to one lane at Murray Street and Doran Street at D'Arcy Street in the City of Pembroke.
-
Wanted man arrested sitting on ledge of 401 overpassA 27-year-old man has been arrested after police responded to reports of a man who was sitting on the ledge of the North Augusta Road and 401 Overpass. Upon police arrival, it was discovered that the man had a warrant out for his arrest.
-
Starter Company Plus celebrates Spring grads, opens Autumn intakeEight graduates of the Start Company Plus program are leaving with valuable knowledge and a combined total of $28,000 in grant awards to help their new local businesses. Intake will soon open for the Autumn program.
-
Multiple early morning calls to police result in local man arrested and chargedA 43-year-old from Laurentian Hills has been arrested and charged after Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to multiple reports of mischief and harassment in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bruham Avenue.
-
Renfrew OPP investigate fraudsters that scammed $80,000 from local businessOntario Provincial Police in Renfrew are warning local businesses of a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scam that recently resulted in a local business losing over $80,000 to a fraudulent emailer.
-
97-year-old dead in two-vehicle collision, driver transported to hospital by airOntario Provincial Police in Russell County responded to a fatal collision in Clarence-Rockland. The 97-year-old passenger in a car was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the 89-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Drivers urged to be cautious travelling through Lansdowne during annual fairNearly 8,000 people are expected to be in the Lansdowne area during the annual fair, and the Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands is asking motorists to drive with caution.
-
Multiple charges laid as man hurls knives off balcony, pointing firearm at policeA 35-year-old local has been arrested and charged after officers responded to reports of a person throwing knives off a balcony at people on Bayswater Place. The accused pointed a firearm at the responding officers when they arrived at the scene.
-
Sydenham Point Park Beach temporarily deemed unsafe for swimmingThe Point Beach in Sydenham located at 4410 Point Road has been deemed temporarily unsafe for swimming by KFL&A Public Health due to unacceptable levels of E.coli in the water.